Researchers Use Quantum Mechanics to Enable New Technologies

Researchers say they are using all the features of quantum mechanics to enable new technologiesA new quantum industry would create jobs for Australia, the researchers say

Better still, components that once cost thousands of dollars to buy can now be produced for a fraction of the cost — and quantum computers will need millions of them. Pioneered at UQ, the microscopic versions are being commercialised by the researchers under the business name Analogue Quantum Circuits.

Each microscopic component is made inside a special freezer that cools to 100 times colder than outer space."These calculations are extremely fragile, so they simply don't survive at room temperature," Associate Professor Federov said."So to take advantage of that, we actually need to create conditions which are very, very special, and everything is extremely quiet." headtopics.com

"That means that Queensland, if we invest now, can be a key player in that industry over not just the next decade, but long into the future." "It's one thing to be clever and do new physics and publish fabulous paper(s), and another thing to actually get a gizmo going that will bring advances into technology and society," Professor Rubinsztein-Dunlop said.

