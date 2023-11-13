Two researchers from Flinders University in Adelaide conducted an experiment to generate more than 100 blog posts of health disinformation in multiple languages. They aimed to produce posts containing disinformation about vaccines and vaping in the shortest time possible. Within 65 minutes, they had produced 102 blog posts targeted at various groups. The posts included fake testimonials and scientific-looking referencing.

The platform also generated fake but realistic images to accompany the articles

