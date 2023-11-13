HEAD TOPICS

Researchers Generate Over 100 Blog Posts of Health Disinformation

GuardianAus1 min.

Two researchers from Flinders University conducted an experiment to generate blog posts containing health disinformation about vaccines and vaping. They were able to produce over 100 posts in a short amount of time, targeting various groups with fake testimonials and scientific-looking references.

Researchers, Flinders University, Experiment, Blog Posts, Health Disinformation, Vaccines, Vaping, Fake Testimonials, Scientific References

Two researchers from Flinders University in Adelaide conducted an experiment to generate more than 100 blog posts of health disinformation in multiple languages. They aimed to produce posts containing disinformation about vaccines and vaping in the shortest time possible. Within 65 minutes, they had produced 102 blog posts targeted at various groups. The posts included fake testimonials and scientific-looking referencing.

The platform also generated fake but realistic images to accompany the articles

Australia Headlines

Thank you for your comment. Your comment will be published after being reviewed.
Please try again later.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.