Rescue Teams Search for Trapped Miners and Park Visitors After Taiwan Earthquake

Rescue teams are trying to reach more than 100 people trapped in mining areas and a national park after the earthquake in Hualien, Taiwan. The search efforts have been hampered by aftershocks, with more predicted over the next four days.

At least nine people have been killed and about 1,000 injured.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Baltimore bridge collapse: Rescue teams search water after container ship strikeThe Francis Scott Key Bridge in the US city of Baltimore has collapsed after being struck by a container ship.

Source: SBSNews - 🏆 3. / 89 Read more »

Strongest earthquake in 25 years rocks Taiwan, killing nine people and trapping dozensSearch and rescue mission continues after the earthquake led to collapsed buildings and landslides in Taiwan.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Rescue operations underway in Taiwan after 7.4-magnitude earthquakeA powerful earthquake rocked the entire island of Taiwan early on April 3, collapsing buildings in a southe...

Source: 9NewsAUS - 🏆 10. / 72 Read more »

Taiwan earthquake live updates: evacuations and tsunami warning in Japan; buildings collapsed in TaiwanPower reportedly out in parts of Taipei as strong 7.5 magnitude quake triggers evacuations in Okinawa

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Taiwan detects 30 Chinese military aircraft and 9 navy vesselsTaiwan’s military reported on Wednesday that 30 Chinese military aircraft were detected around the island nation within a 24-hour window before the massive earthquake shook the capital of Taiwan. It has been described as one of the highest daily numbers so far in 2024 of Chinese jets entering Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ). The Taiwan Defence Ministry also detected nine navy vessels operating around the nation between 6am on Tuesday and the same time on Wednesday.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

Australian man injured in Taiwan earthquake feared for his lifeAn Australian man injured in the Taiwan earthquake has revealed he feared he was going to die when his high-rise apartment started to shake violently. At least nine people have been killed so far and close to 1,000 injured after a 7.2 magnitude quake struck on Wednesday about 8am (local time). It is understood some 127 people remain trapped in collapsed tunnels and on mountainous roads, after the tremor caused "hundreds" of landslides. Search and rescue teams spent Wednesday night searching for survivors, while emergency personnel stabilised other buildings partially collapsed.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »