Rescue Efforts Continue After Strong Earthquake in Taiwan

Rescuers spent Thursday searching for dozens of people still out of contact a day after Taiwan’s strongest earthquake in a quarter-century damaged buildings, caused multiple rockslides and killed at least nine people. In the eastern coastal city of Hualien near the epicentre, workers used an excavator to stabilise the base of a damaged building with construction materials, as some officers took samples of its exterior.

Mayor Hsu Chen-wei previously said 48 residential buildings had been damaged, some of which were tilting at precarious angles with their ground floors crushed. Some Hualien residents were still staying in tents, but much of the island’s day-to-day life was returning to normal. Some local rail service to Hualien resumed, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. restarted most operations, the Central News Agency reported. Hendri Sutrisno, a 30-year-old professor at Hualien Dong Hwa University, spent Wednesday night in a tent with his family, fearing aftershocks

