Republicans welcome local benefits of climate law despite voting against it

The group of conservative lawmakers, including the House of Representatives members Nancy Mace, Clay Higgins and Marjorie Taylor Greene, have all recently praised the arrival of new renewable energy, battery or electric vehicle jobs in their districts even after voting against last year’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which was loaded with incentives for clean energy projects.

The passage of the IRA, which includes vast tax credits and other support to bolster clean energy such as solar and wind as well as the manufacturing of components such as electric car batteries, was widely castigated by Republicans. Mace, a South Carolina lawmaker, called the bill “absurd” and a “fiasco” but more recently has issued glowing statements about the carmaker Volvo boosting its electric vehicle production and a scheme to further electrified public transit.

Higgins, meanwhile, denounced the IRA as a “monstrosity” but has welcomed the arrival of a $1bn solar manufacturing plant that broke ground in his state of Louisiana in September. Taylor Greene, the far-right extremist from Georgia, has called the climate bill “extremely dangerous” but then lauded the “fantastic” decision of QCells, a solar company, to expand its manufacturing base in her district.

These attacks are already ramping up now that the House has a new speaker, in the form of Mike Johnson, a rightwing representative from Louisiana who hasmore money in donations from oil and gas interests than any other industry.

