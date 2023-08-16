Republican Representative George Santos Accused of Law-Breaking and Fraud

The United States House Committee on Ethics says it has amassed "overwhelming evidence" of law-breaking by the Republican representative for New York George Santos. An investigative ethics committee found George Santos fraudulently exploited his political candidacy for personal financial gain. He is also facing a federal indictment that alleges he stole the identities of campaign donors and used their credit cards for unauthorized charges.

The panel said it has referred its findings to the Justice Department, concluding flatly that Mr Santos "cannot be trusted" after a months-long investigation into his conduct. The inquiry report released on Thursday found that Mr Santos had allegedly used campaign funds for personal expenses like high-end retail shopping, botox, and on OnlyFans, an adult content website. Mr Santos blasted the findings in a tweet on X as a "disgusting politicized smear" but said he would not be seeking re-election to a second term

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDİANAUS: Former aide to Republican fabulist George Santos pleads guilty to fraudNancy Marks tells court on Long Island she and congressman submitted campaign finance reports embellished with fake loan

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Republican George Santos charged with stealing donor IDs, billing thousands to their credit cardsThe new charges deepen the legal peril for the sitting New York congressman, who likely faces a lengthy prison term if convicted.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »

SMH: Republican George Santos charged with stealing donor IDs, billing thousands to their credit cardsThe new charges deepen the legal peril for the sitting New York congressman, who likely faces a lengthy prison term if convicted.

Source: smh | Read more »

THEAGE: Republican George Santos charged with stealing donor IDs, billing thousands to their credit cardsThe new charges deepen the legal peril for the sitting New York congressman, who likely faces a lengthy prison term if convicted.

Source: theage | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: US House vote fails to expel Republican George Santos after 23 federal chargesThe lying representative from New York retained his seat with fewer than two-thirds of the chamber supporting the resolution

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: More charges for George Santos: stealing donors’ identities and credit cardsNew 23-count indictment accuses Republican congressman of charging contributors’ credit cards to fund his bank account

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »