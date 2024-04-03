Republican Congresswoman Undergoes Surgery for Rare Vascular Condition

The Republican congresswoman, 37, was admitted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland after she experienced swelling in her upper left leg, she announced on Tuesday evening. “After undergoing a CT Scan, doctors found an acute blood clot and diagnosed her with May-Thurner Syndrome, which is a rare condition that disrupts blood flow,” a statement on Facebook from her campaign read.

Doctors scheduled and performed surgery on Boebert on Tuesday morning to remove the blood clot and add a stent to address her symptoms, the May-Thurner syndrome is a rare vascular condition in which an artery compresses the left iliac vein in the pelvis, blocking off blood flow from the leg back to the heart, according to UPMC. Surgery is performed on some patients to add a stent, a small tube of metal mesh, to restore blood flow by opening up the blocked vei

