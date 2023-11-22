Report Warns of Declining Health of Species in Queensland

A new report handed to the Queensland government warns about the declining health of species including the ringtail possum, frogs, birds and myrtle plants. Ecologist Stephen Williams says tropics ‘at a real risk of losing the very things it was made a world heritage area to protect’.

The number of listed threatened species in Australia’s world heritage northern rainforests has increased by 25% since 2020, as ecologists say they are now clearly observing the long-predicted impacts of global heating. The report provides sombre but pragmatic warnings about the declining health of some species, including the ringtail possum, that were believed robust when the area was given international protection in 1988. It highlights the threats posed by invasive species, diseases, and climate change to the biodiversity of the area





GuardianAus » / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queensland woman caring for sick husband warns of elaborate employment scam after losing savings7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Secret report warns there is no safe level for killer stoneLeaked extracts from Safe Work Australia’s investigation into engineered stone recommends a complete ban.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Secret report warns there is no safe level for killer stoneLeaked extracts from Safe Work Australia’s investigation into engineered stone recommends a complete ban.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »

Secret report warns there is no safe level for killer stoneLeaked extracts from Safe Work Australia’s investigation into engineered stone recommends a complete ban.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Baltic Sea faces ‘critical challenges’ on climate and biodiversity, report warnsAudit finds ‘little to no improvement’ in health of sea between 2016 and 2021, as Swedish coastguard battles oil spill

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Climate Crisis Threatens Billions of Lives, Warns ReportInaction on the climate crisis is ‘costing lives and livelihoods’ due to extreme heat, food insecurity and infectious diseases, say scientists

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »