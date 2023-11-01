Report unpacks toll extreme weather is taking on lives and health in Australia

It found heat was by far the leading cause of weather-related injury for every state and territory except Tasmania. "And we are telling people to be mindful of what's been happening … the impacts on the healthcare system and what might be coming up."

"For instance, if someone was involved in a transport accident due to wet weather, that would be considered a transport-related injury," she said.A snapshot of which sex and age groups had the highest proportion of weather-related deaths and hospitalisations in the three years to 2021–22 was also provided in the report.Heatwaves kill far more people than other natural disasters. ABC Emergency has a checklist of things you can do to be ready.

"It's extremely oppressive, especially when the humidity comes in the wet season. You are just wet all-day long," he said.Men between the age of 25-64, and 45-64, experienced triple the amount of heat related hospitalisations, compared to women, according to the data.Mr Mclatchie said that despite the current severe heatwave conditions, being outside was "absolutely unavoidable" in his line of work.

Victoria also had the highest number of extreme cold-related hospitalisations, while New South Wales had the highest number of bushfire, and rain and storm-related hospitalisations. In 2018, Dr Loo listed "heat" as a contributing factor on a death certificate of one of her patients, who had gone outside during a heatwave and had a heart attack."It was such a hot day, and I was absolutely certain that if it wasn't a hot day, he wouldn't have died," she said.

