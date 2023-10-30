Report finds NSW Police suspect lists led to 'gross over-represenation' of Indigenous people

A discontinued NSW Police policy that attempted to proactively prevent crime through suspect lists led to an over-representation of young Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people as targets, a report has found.The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission started an investigation in 2018 amid concerns the policy could be used in a discriminatory way

The policy, known as the Suspect Targeting Management Plan (STMP), was introduced in 2000 and aimed to prevent crime by selecting and "proactively engaging high-risk and prolific suspects". The LECC's interim report in 2020 flagged patterns of targeting that appeared to have caused "unreasonable, unjust and oppressive interactions" for young targets, making 15 recommendations about how NSW Police could improve the situation.

Chief Commissioner Peter Johnson SC acknowledged the decision of police to discontinue the policy as of this month, which was made after the force was given a draft of the LECC report. "But it is important for police to act lawfully and in line with the established legal framework that recognises the unique features of young people, including the reasons why they might offend."

"However, as the NSW Police Force has now discontinued the STMP for children and young people, the commission has not made any formal findings," the report said.

