Report: Australian Private Schools Overfunded While Public Schools Face Funding Shortfall

A new report argues Australian private schools are overfunded by $800 million this year while there is a funding shortfall of $4.5 billion for public schools. The Australian Education Union says not one of Tasmania's public schools receives what governments have agreed is the minimum level of funding, and all of its private schools are overfunded.

The Australian Education Union says Tasmania's educational performance — which lags other states — will not increase without proper funding of public schools.Two of Mr Martin's children attend a public high school on the state's east coast that has suffered maintenance and structural problems including leaking pipes, non-compliant gas fittings, rotting joists and mould in classrooms. Mr Martin, who is also chairman of the St Helens School Association, said while some of the problems have been fixed, it's clear to him that a lack of funding for public schools is what caused the issues in the first plac





