Renters targeting by sophisticated scammers left homeless and out-of-pocket

In Tasmania, Cody Fillipono and his partner have been on a relentless search for a place to call home.

"We have been desperately searching for a rental to branch out into our own space for the past year and a half. And then after countless inspections, countless applications, constant denial, we saw a place on Facebook Marketplace that was also listed on realestate.com through a local agency, and within 20-minutes of messaging this homeowner, supposedly, to see whether the home was still available and where we apply.

As soon as the couple were asked for more money, Mr Fillipono contacted the bank that the scammer's account was with and flagged it. Realestate.com.au is a global online real estate advertising company. "Fraudulent rental listings are an uncommon occurrence, however a very small number of For Lease By Owner fraudulent listings have landed on our site and other property platforms. This is incredibly concerning as consumer privacy and security is an absolute priority.

"Real estate agents are on notice after this particular scam activity, making sure that they remain vigilant, and conduct themselves in a professional manner that mitigates the possible risk to the consumer and the remaining public to make sure they are doing the right thing; following the law; making sure that they are not putting the public at risk."

The not-for-profit identity and cyber support service, ID-CARE, is currently handling over 700 cases of rental scamming, averaging almost $2,500 per person. International students like Asal, who have no rental history record in Australia, find the search for housing especially difficult.

