Renters Struggle with Heat Waves and High Temperatures

On hot days, renter Natasha Ritchie tries to avoid leaving the house because her endometriosis makes it hard to regulate her body temperature. But given the cost-of-living crisis, one of her favoured coping strategies is becoming further out of reach. “I try not to use too much and at times when it is cheaper to run,” she said. “But it’s not possible when it’s extremely hot … the heat can make it really hard to concentrate while I’m working from home or trying to sleep.
”The renter was one of 2313 participants in the Sweltering Cities, and shared her experience in high temperatures and heat waves with the advocacy organisation., but this was higher for renters at 80 per cent – a cohort who have limited ability to make thermal efficiency upgrades to their homes compared to owner-occupiers. It was also higher for people with a chronic illness (85 per cent) and people with a disability (90 per cent). NSW and Victorian residents reported similar rates of discomfort at 6
