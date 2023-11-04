Renters in Victoria Facing Difficulties in Accessing Legal Assistance

Up to two-thirds of renters seeking legal assistance for eviction notices, rental increases, bond disputes and repairs are being turned away by overextended tenancy support services amid Victoria’s housing and cost-of-living crisis.

The leaders of community legal centres in Melbourne and the regions say the situation is the worst they’ve ever seen and are calling on Premier Jacinta Allan for an urgent cash injection that goes beyond what wasWithout more funding, tenancy support services fear thousands of Victorians are at risk of homelessness or living with malnourishment by copping a rent increase they can’t afford.showed the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing missed its target of providing 10,000 low-income Victorians with bonds for the private rental market by 30 per cent in the 12 months to July – the equivalent of 3000 people. As part of the data dump, Consumer Affairs Victoria also confirmed it had received more than 5400 requests to review rent increases last financial year. This represents a more than 120 per cent spike compared to 2021-22 when there were 2452 requests for a second opinion. In 2020-21, there were just 752. Tenants Victoria chief executive Jennifer Beveridge said her organisation, which receives state government funding, can only respond to 30 per cent of the more than 20,000 calls and emails it receives each yea

