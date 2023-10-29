Renters face tougher market with number of listings at record low as demand grows but supply dwindles

The number of available properties listed to rent fell to a record low in September, with worsening vacancy rates and a rising population increasing competition among renters that is resulting in higher prices.A lack of new property listings saw the total number of rentals reach a record low in September

Data from PropTrack, the property analytics division of REA Group, shows an annual decline of new rental listings of 5.7 per cent in September — the lowest level of new rental listings in September in more than a decade.

"This really comes down to the fact that we've got a very low supply of rental stock, and we've got very strong demand," he said. "From here, we expect rents will continue to climb in the major capital cities due to persistent low supply and strong demand," he said. headtopics.com

Mr Kusher said higher rents made it challenging for potential home buyers to save for a deposit, while higher interest rates and property prices coupled with reduced borrowing capacities make it difficult to enter the property market at all.Mr Kusher notes that while it's "difficult to imagine" rents will increase as dramatically as they have in the past 12 months in the major capital cities, they will continue rising.

Her comments followed the release of inflation data for the September quarter by the Australian Bureau of Statistics last week, with annual rental inflation reaching 7.6 per cent — the highest yearly increase since 2009. headtopics.com

The surge in rental inflation, Commonwealth Bank economist Gareth Aird said, was "directly related" to a mismatch between the demand for rental properties and the number that were available for lease."As a result, vacancy rates sit at record lows across many parts of the country and this is putting upward pressure on rents."With fewer affordable rentals, more people are turning to granny flats, share houses and house-sitting for a place to live.

New data shows entire industry on the brinkThe number of business insolvencies surged to its highest level since 2015 in the three months to September 30, with construction industry collapses leading the way. Read more ⮕

Australia’s road toll increased 4.6% in past 12 months, new data showsHighest increase was in South Australia, where road deaths were 28.4% higher in the 12 months to September than the previous year Read more ⮕

‘We were a bit nervous’: From France to England to a Melbourne Cup in two monthsLastotchka was set to be running a group 3 in France on Sunday but instead found herself doing some light work at Werribee preparing for the Melbourne Cup after being purchased by Australians in September. Read more ⮕

Proteas up for ‘really tough task’ against red-hot DiamondsCricket: The Australian Diamonds have put their recent form woes behind them to sink South Africa in game one with a 62-43 win. Read more ⮕

Manchester United face tough challenges aheadManchester United's upcoming matches in the Carabao Cup and Premier League pose significant challenges for the team. Read more ⮕

Albo braces for ‘straight talks’ with XiAnthony Albanese is talking tough ahead of a landmark visit to China, vowing not to shy away from “straight talks” with President Xi Jinping. Read more ⮕