Renters face tougher market as supply crunch bites

Renters and landlords now waiting 50 weeks for VCAT bond disputesThe number of Victorians seeking compensation as part of contested bond claims has grown steadily over the past four years. Read more ⮕

Warm spring weather boosts retail turnover in SeptemberAustralian retail rose by 0.9 per cent last month according to seasonally adjusted ﻿Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data. Read more ⮕

How your diet affects your skin, according to expertsFruits, vegetables, dairy, soft drinks – here’s what research suggests about foods and skin health. Read more ⮕

Renters face tougher market with number of listings at record low as demand grows but supply dwindlesThe number of available properties listed to rent fell to a record low in September, with worsening vacancy rates and a rising population increasing competition among renters that's resulting in higher prices. Read more ⮕

‘Unusual behaviour’: How Victoria’s lockdown babies are filling the gapsVictorian preschoolers are still feeling some effects of the pandemic years, but experts say they are resilient, and their health, skills and knowledge are on track. Read more ⮕

Australia's increasingly dire rental market: A snapshot in five chartsExperts predict rents will continue to climb in many parts of the country as supply of rental properties across the nation hits ten-year low. Read more ⮕