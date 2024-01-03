Renowned Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

John Pilger, a giant of journalism born in Australia in 1939, has died at the age of 84, according to a statement released online by his family. His numerous books and especially his documentaries opened the world’s eyes to the failings, and worse, of governments in many countries – including his birthplace.

He inspired many journalists, and journalism students, with his willingness to critique the damaging effects on ordinary people’s lives of capitalism and Western countries’ foreign policies, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom. But his campaigning approach to journalism also regularly provoked controversy. That was partly because of his trenchant dissent from official stances, and partly because in aiming to reach the broadest possible audience, he tended to oversimplify issues and overstate his views





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sport Journalist Paul Kent Accused of Domestic ViolenceThe estranged partner of sport journalist Paul Kent has given an account of an alleged domestic violence incident in a new video played to a court. Kent is fighting allegations of attacking a woman at his home in May 2023.

Source: FOXSportsAUS - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »

Defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa WilkinsonThe barrister acting for former federal Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann says his client’s high-stakes defamation case against Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson is about “lies, damned lies and CCTV”, and the ripple effect of the interview at the centre of the case was profound.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Father ensures daughter has a good Christmas despite flood damageJohn Mountford isn't letting the Far North Queensland flood clean-up get in the way of making sure his four-year-old daughter Alexa has a good Christmas.

Source: abcnews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Surgeon warns of increasing road toll in AustraliaSurgeon Dr John Crozier warns of a significant increase in death rates from road accidents in Australia, calling it a tragic epidemic.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Lisa Wilkinson defends handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations in defamation trialLisa Wilkinson defends her handling of Brittany Higgins' rape allegations during Bruce Lehrmann's defamation trial against her and Channel Ten. She denies behaving like a cheap tabloid journalist and claims her team investigated the story well. Hi headtopics.com admin, Your posts are always on point.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Alleged Rapist Sues Network Ten Over Airing of Interview with AccuserBruce Lehrmann is suing Network Ten for airing a 2021 interview with his former fellow political staffer and accuser, Brittany Higgins. The defamation trial is being streamed live on YouTube, attracting a large number of viewers. The evidence given by Higgins and journalist Lisa Wilkinson has been particularly significant.

Source: brisbanetimes - 🏆 13. / 67 Read more »