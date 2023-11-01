Renowned Bangladeshi Scientist Prof Saleemul Huq Passes Away

Huq, 71, was an acclaimed academic, a relentless climate activist and the director of the International Centre for Climate Change & Development (ICCCAD), a research and capacity-building organisation in Bangladesh.

Shahab Uddin, the Bangladeshi minister of environment, forest and climate change, said that Huq’s death was an irreparable loss to the country and the rest of the world. On Sunday afternoon in Dhaka, hundreds gathered at the Gulshan Society Mosque to pay their last respects, and a minute’s silence was observed in his memory at Sunday’s pre-Cop G77 meeting in Abu Dhabi.

The Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate told the Guardian she had the privilege of working with Huq several times over the years. “As well as fighting for those most vulnerable, Huq was incredibly generous with his time,” she said. “I remember at Cop26, I had the opportunity to do a big media interview on loss and damage but wanted an expert to speak alongside me. He immediately responded to my request, dropping what he was doing and walking across the Glasgow conference centre to join me.

Huq was an early force for community-based adaptation – a well-established concept in rural Bangladesh – which focuses on helping communities find their own solutions to the climate crisis, such as improving flood defences and adjusting cropping patterns to weather change.

Huq was a strong advocate of young people being given a voice in global negotiations. “Our generation created the mess and their generation is suffering. Hence, they must have a say,” he said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GUARDIANAUS: In 2023 we’ve seen climate destruction in real time, yet rich countries are poised to do little at Cop28As another big climate conference looms and global ‘loss and damage’ takes hold, we must keep pressure on the biggest emitters, write Farhana Sultana and the late Saleemul Huq

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: In 2023 we’ve seen climate destruction in real time, yet rich countries are poised to do little at Cop28As another big climate conference looms and global ‘loss and damage’ takes hold, we must keep pressure on the biggest emitters, write Farhana Sultana and the late Saleemul Huq

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SMH: Former Chief Scientist Warns NSW Labor Government Against Abandoning Pollution Reduction TargetAustralia's former chief scientist criticizes the NSW Labor government for potentially abandoning the Coalition's goal of cutting pollution by 70% in just over a decade.

Source: smh | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: NSW bushfire warnings downgraded after four homes lostTenterfield was spared after crews worked to move six fires away from the town of about 6800 residents.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Why can't we look away when celebrities post on global news events?When it comes to celebrities, they aren't the main source of information people use, so why do we care so much about a celebrity's stance on news events?

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕