Remote Work Remains a Point of Contention Despite Office Return Mandates

Some estimates suggest that the average Australian worker is willing to forgo up to 8% of their wage in exchange for the freedom to work remotely.Some estimates suggest that the average Australian worker is willing to forgo up to 8% of their wage in exchange for the freedom to work remotely.

But, like new year resolutions, these announcements are honoured more in the breach than the observance. The rate of remote work has barely changed since lockdowns ended three years ago. And many loudly trumpeted announcements have been quietly withdrawn. The CBA website has returned to a statement that attracts potential hires with the promise, “Our goal is to ensure the majority of our roles can be flexible so that our people can work where and how they choose.

The immediate impact of remote work has largely benefited employees, who save commuting time and are able to combine work and family more effectively. Some estimates suggest that the average Australian worker is willing to forgo up to 8% of their annual wage in exchange for the freedom to work remotely, and it may be much more valuable for those with high commuting costs, disabilities or unavoidable family commitments.

