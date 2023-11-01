Remote Aboriginal residents win legal fight for compensation

The lead appellant's case concerned the NT housing authority's failure to provide a door to her premises for more than five years.The NT housing authority failed to provide a door to Kwementyaye Young's home for over five years. (Grata Fund) (Supplied)

More than 70 other households in the same community brought claims for a range of issues, including leaking sewage, unstable electricity and no air conditioning. Kelly said the case expanded the ability of tenants to receive compensation when their housing was inadequate and they felt distress and disappointment as a result.

While the decision was welcomed by remote residents, it came too late for the two elderly Aboriginal people who brought it, Kwementyaye Young and Mr Conway. "It was a pleasure and an honour to know them and to be able to represent them in the court and I only wish that they were here to see this big win today."

He said the fact that the only course of remedy for his clients was to fight all the way to High Court for a decent standard of housing highlighted decades of neglect by governments.

