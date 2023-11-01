Remote Aboriginal residents win fight for compensation

The High Court made no decision regarding the amount of compensation, which will be decided when the case returns to the Northern Territory Court of Appeal. "What it means is that when we go back to the Court of Appeal, we can argue that the many years that they were left living in these conditions and the psychological impacts that had on them, is worthy of compensation and the Northern Territory government should be held to account for that," Mr Kelly said.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

9NEWSAUS: Remote Aboriginal residents win legal fight for compensationT﻿he High Court ruling centred around one resident&x27;s five-year wait for a replacement door.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: WA government settles Aboriginal stolen wages case for $180 millionThe historic settlement, which still needs approval from the Federal Court, will see $180.4 million paid to Aboriginal workers or their surviving spouses and children as well as $15.4 million to cover legal costs.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

THEAGE: Western Australian Government to Pay $195 Million in Settlement for Stolen Aboriginal WagesThe Western Australian government has agreed to pay $195 million to settle a class action dispute over the stolen wages of thousands of Aboriginal people who worked in the state from the 1930s to 1970s. The settlement, still pending approval from the Federal Court, will provide compensation to Aboriginal workers and their families, as well as cover legal costs.

Source: theage | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Surviving Aboriginal workers and relatives win $195 million from WA government for stolen wagesThe WA Government has reached agreement with claimants acting for thousands of Aboriginal Australians across the state paid little or no wages.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: High Court Rules Aboriginal Residents Entitled to Compensation for Housing IssuesThe high court has ruled that First Nations people living in remote dilapidated housing are entitled to compensation for distress or disappointment after they brought forward complaints about problems including leaking sewage, unstable electricity and a lack of air conditioning.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Row breaks out over Aboriginal design for JackJumpers Indigenous Round jerseyA row over the design of basketball jerseys has resulted in Tasmania's JackJumpers abandoning plans to wear a local artist's Aboriginal-themed work at this weekend's NBL Indigenous Round.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕