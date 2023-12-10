Remi Aldridge's Death Highlights Legal Gap in Victoria

Remi Matthew Aldridge had birth and death certificates, two loving parents and a stepbrother eager to take him under his wing. But under Victorian law, he was not considered a person. Remi died 34 weeks in utero shortly after a four-wheel-drive allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into the Ford Territory that his pregnant mother, Elodie Aldridge, was driving near Shepparton East on October 20.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Chrystle Olivia Kemp, has been charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving causing Savannah’s death and dangerous driving causing injury to Remi’s mother. She is yet to enter a plea. But because Remi never took his first breath, he cannot be considered a child under current legislation and Kemp cannot be charged over his death. Instead, the death forms part of the injuries inflicted on his mother. If the crash had happened less than 60 kilometres away, in NSW, Remi would have been considered a separate person and Kemp may be facing charges over his death





