Remembering the Victims of the Hillsborough Disaster

On the anniversary of the 1989 disaster we remember those who died, through their families’ personal statements about them, as reported by David ConnPersonal statements were made in 2014 at the second Hillsborough inquest by the families of the 96 people who had died at that time. The profiles for each of the 96 below were written shortly before the inquest concluded in 2016, reporting on those statements that the families had made in the courtroom.

Peter Tootle was the eldest of three children born to his parents, Joan and Peter Tootle. In a loving personal statement, his mother described Peter as very shy, well mannered, fun-loving, keen on sport and music. He did not drink or smoke, Joan said. “The pub got a crate of Lucozade in just for him. That’s the kind of person Peter was.

David Thomas’s fiancée, Helen Jones, was two months pregnant with their daughter, Debbie, who was born after he died. He went to Hillsborough with his friends, the brothers Kevin and Christopher Traynor, who both also died in the crush in “pen” three. David Thomas was described by his mother, Valerie, as “quite successful in his short life”, having set up his own painting and decorating and repairs business, and put a deposit down for his own house.

James Hennessy was divorced at the time he died, the father of Charlotte, who was six at the time. In a moving personal statement about her father, Charlotte Hennessy, who now has three boys herself, told the inquests that although she was so young when he died, she had many fond memories of him.

