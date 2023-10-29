Remembering George Harrison: The Quiet Beatle

After books on Lennon and McCartney, the author turns to the contradictory ‘quiet Beatle’ – whose acid tongue and sexual buccaneering coexisted with his mantras and prayer wheelseorge Harrison died on 29 November, 2001 after a four-year battle with cancer, aged 58.

Amid the mayhem of Beatlemania, no one would have taken him for an underdog. In live shows, he was adored almost as frantically as Paul with his fine-boned face, beetling brows and hair so thick and pliant that – as a Liverpool schoolfriend enviously said – it was “like a fuckin’ te-erban”. But the fine-boned face could be noticeably economical with the carefree grin his fans expected at all times; indeed, it first planted the amazing thought that being a Beatle might not be undiluted heaven.

Still, across every culture and in every language, the same chilling thought will have occurred, often to somebody born after – in many cases, decades after – the Beatles broke up: “Only two of them left.” headtopics.com

His PA recalled how instantly George could switch from Hindu piety to ‘wanting to drink, take coke and party’ The Beatles in Abbey Road in June 1967 during rehearsals for the Our World TV broadcast of All You Need Is Love.The sheer variety of his activities and interests, in fact, had helped keep him in the shadows. For while there were numerous books about specific ones – his guitar-playing, his spiritual quest, his garden – none satisfyingly evaluated nor tried to explain the elusive whole man. It was this that decided me to biographise my third Beatle, albeit resigned in advance to a major handicap.

I was able to draw on past conversations with his two great allies in the Beatles’ highly politicised inner circle, both now deceased: their irreplaceable press officer, Derek Taylor, and their roadie, Neil Aspinall, breaking an otherwise implacable “no comment” rule. Their nonpareil record producer, Sir George Martin, to whom I spoke shortly before his own death, was still remorseful for having been “rather beastly to George” in the studio before realising his true worth. headtopics.com

