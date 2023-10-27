Remember the heady days of reality TV, when it offered fame, experience, money?

, Delta Goodrem telling us she was “born to try”? Of course you remember. It was also a time when reality TV was a fresh and exciting concept that threatened to change the landscape of television as we knew it … and it kind of did.was the most watched Australian TV show in 2002. And it wasn’t just the shows themselves that people were talking about. The people who went on these programs became really famous.

They responded to newspaper ads and paper fliers planted by a shady figure called Nikita Russian (not his real name, obviously) promising £100,000 if they gave up a year of their life. Then when the lucky 30 contestants showed up on the first day – having quit their jobs, broken their leases and secured passports “just in case” – they realised that there wasn’t a cameraman. Or a place for them to stay. And they had to make the £100,000 themselves.

Would you have quit your job for a show you didn’t even know the name of? You might have in 2002. The contestants applied for this show in the heady early years of a new millennium when “it felt like anything was possible” and when millions of viewers madea star machine. They talk about looking to escape their lives not because their lives were awful, but because they were bored and wanted adventure. headtopics.com

It’s not really the case anymore. If you say “reality TV” now, you might be using the term as a shorthand for other things: hollow, predictable programming. This is a little unfair. If shows such ashave become a little formulaic, it’s because the people appearing in them know the exact formula for success.

The Prime documentary The Greatest Show Never Made recounts the experiences of six contestants who in 2002 were duped into participating in a reality show that was never filmed. Of course the sheer glut of reality TV shows also means that the novelty is not really the same as it was in 2002. Watching a bunch of strangers navigate a communal bathroom isn’t enough; we need to watch already-famous people cry while trying to complete an SAS drill in the rain. Competition shows such as, where you see people who are good at a thing be good at that thing, can still deliver surprises but they’re not the water-cooler moments they were 20 years ago. headtopics.com

