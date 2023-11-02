Remaining Australians trapped in Gaza at risk of being killed ‘at any given moment’

“Right now, they are at risk of being killed at any given moment,” Mr Shoebridge told Sky News Australia. Mr Shoebridge said the Albanese government should be motivated in calling for an “urgent ceasefire” with many Australians still stuck in the middle of a warzone.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case, and of course, I hope, like all Australians, that they can all be safely rescued from there,” he said. “The only sure way of keeping those Australians lives safe is for an urgent ceasefire in the region.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Australians among hundreds evacuating Gaza, as refugee camp struck againAccording to the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade 20 Australians had crossed the border as of around 6 am AEDT, but more than 60 were still trapped in Gaza.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: 20 Australians leave Gaza via Rafah border crossingAustralia's Foreign Affairs Department has confirmed that 20 Australian citizens and three other people registered with DFAT were able to leave via the Rafah border crossing. Around 65 Australians remain in Gaza. The crossing opened for the first time since the start of the conflict after Qatar brokered a deal with Egypt, Israel and Hamas.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Australia news live: Australians reportedly among those fleeing Gaza as border opensFollow live

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

FINANCIALREVIEW: Israel Hamas LIVE updates: Australians escape GazaTreasurer Jim Chalmers will set a $225b investment target to reach net-zero. More than 300 foreign passport holders have made it out of the war zone. The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday. Follow updates live.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Morning Mail: Australians reportedly escape Gaza, Abbott’s ‘climate cult’ rant, minister’s Qantas meetingsThe former prime minister has lashed out at ‘implausible’ climate theory, and we reveal talks between Catherine King and ex-airline boss Alan Joyce

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕