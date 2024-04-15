Religious Leader Stabbed During Church Service in Sydney

Minns this morning said Police Commissioner Karen Webb had designated the stabbing a "terror incident" just prior to 2am and then informed the premier.

By the time it was deemed safe enough to remove the teenager from the church, police whisked him away to an undisclosed location for his own safety, Acting Assistant Commissioner Andrew Holland said last night. "I want to make something very, very clear - there's no such thing in Australia in taking the law into your own hands﻿," Minns said.He urged people to await official information and updates from NSW Police, rather than follow rumours on social media.﻿

Dr Morgan said six paramedics had been blockaded in the church, unable to leave for fear of their own safety.﻿The 15-year-old accused of carrying out the attack also suffered injuries to his hand. Investigators have spoken to his parents.It's believed he was acting alone.

Stabbing Religious Leader Church Service Sydney Terror Incident

