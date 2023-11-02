‘Relieved and grateful’: Wong gives update on Aussies stranded in Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong provided an update on Thursday about the efforts to get stranded Australians out of Gaza. Picture: Supplied Ms Wong said she had spoken with Australia's Ambassador to Egypt Dr Axel Wabenhorst who confirmed some of the group were Australian children.
Ms Wong thanked staff from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Australian agencies assisting with the evacuation efforts in Canberra. "There are still Australians in Gaza, Australians, permanent residents and their families, I know how distressing the situation is for them and for their next of kin.
She reiterated Australia's call for"humanitarian pauses on hostilities" amid the deepening conflict in the Middle East. "We know, we know that Hamas is craven terrorist group, we know that it is burrowed itself into civilian infrastructure, we know it is using civilians as a shield.
Israel has launched thousands of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas' attacks almost three weeks ago. "Just to give you some sense of the dimensions of this challenge, there are thousands of foreign nationals in Gaza. Thousands," she told reporters.
