‘Relieved and grateful’: Wong gives update on Aussies stranded in Gaza

Foreign Minister Penny Wong provided an update on Thursday about the efforts to get stranded Australians out of Gaza. Picture: Supplied Ms Wong said she had spoken with Australia's Ambassador to Egypt Dr Axel Wabenhorst who confirmed some of the group were Australian children.

Ms Wong thanked staff from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Australian agencies assisting with the evacuation efforts in Canberra. "There are still Australians in Gaza, Australians, permanent residents and their families, I know how distressing the situation is for them and for their next of kin.

She reiterated Australia's call for"humanitarian pauses on hostilities" amid the deepening conflict in the Middle East. "We know, we know that Hamas is craven terrorist group, we know that it is burrowed itself into civilian infrastructure, we know it is using civilians as a shield.

Israel has launched thousands of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in retaliation to Hamas' attacks almost three weeks ago. "Just to give you some sense of the dimensions of this challenge, there are thousands of foreign nationals in Gaza. Thousands," she told reporters.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Fresh hope for Aussies in Gaza as Rafah crossing reopensThe Rafah crossing connecting Gaza with Egypt has re-opened to allow a limited number of people to flee the war-torn region.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war live updates: Foreign passport holders lining up to exit Gaza through Rafah crossingDozens of foreign passport holders have begun entering the Rafah crossing from Gaza, while ambulances and trucks filled with humanitarian aid line up on the Egypt side of the border. Follow live.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Shortages of Food and Supplies in Gaza as Israel-Gaza War IntensifiesCheese, canned meat, jam, tea, and sugar are all in short supply as aid supplies and food in Gaza dries up. Shop manager Saleh Awad says grocery stores cannot provide enough goods to customers as the Israel-Gaza war intensifies.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Aussies rage at student’s ‘get rich’ adviceA Mercedes-driving university student has left young Aussies furious after sharing his financial advice.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

9NEWSAUS: Surprise pick for Australia's most liveable suburbNew data has shown which Aussies love where they live the most.

Source: 9NewsAUS | Read more ⮕