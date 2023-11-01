Relief for Australians stuck in Gaza

Assistant Foreign Minister Tim Watts confirmed among them was 20 Australians registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.“They were met by Australian consular officials who are on the ground in Egypt who were able to provide assistance with ongoing travel arrangements,” he told ABC News.Sixty-five Australians remain stuck in Gaza and are being provided with consular assistance.

“We are continuing to push for them to be able to make that passage across the Rafah crossing as soon as possible,” he said. “We know this is an incredibly distressing time for Australians in Gaza and their families, and we are providing all possible support we can, communicating through all available channels.”In a chilling video, released by the IDF, a Hamas militant reveals he shot at a safe room after hearing the “cries of young children” inside.In blood-chilling new remarks reaffirming its end goal of “annihilating” Israel, Hamas has promised more atrocities like those earlier this month.

