Relief and fear: Evactuated Australians speak after Gaza border crossing breakthrough

"Our lives are at stake, and we are so looking forward to returning to Australia," he wrote in one entry. The family had their hopes of leaving through the Rafah border crossing dashed on several occasions but on Wednesday, they were finally able to pass through. "We made it to Egypt ... will be in Cairo in a few hours," the father said in a text message seen by SBS News.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Israel-Gaza war: DFAT confirms Australians among first evacuees to leave Gaza as humanitarian crisis deepensA first group of civilian evacuees from Gaza — including 20 Australians — cross into Egypt under a Qatari-mediated deal.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Relief for Australians stuck in GazaA group of Australians trapped in Gaza escaped the enclave following the brief reopening of the Rafah crossing to Egypt.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: 'We made it to Egypt': Australians speak of evacuation from GazaIn diary entries seen by SBS News, an Australian family who is now in Egypt after evacuating Gaza detailed how a trip to visit relatives for the first time in 12 years turned into a struggle to survive after war broke out.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Twenty Australians successfully cross from Gaza into Egypt with 65 still registered to leave, government saysTwenty Australians have successfully fled Gaza as 65 remain registered to leave, according to foreign affairs officials.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Adelaide family of four among 20 Australians to flee Gaza via Egypt borderAdelaide family who escaped besieged enclave through Rafah as part of multinational deal say crossing border was ‘nerve-wracking’ and took several attempts

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SKYNEWSAUST: ‘There’s no food’: Australians reveal ‘nightmare’ in war-torn Gaza after crossing into EgyptAustralians have shared their relief and heartbreak after the Rafah crossing opened to allow hundreds flee the unrelenting bombing and siege in Gaza to safety.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕