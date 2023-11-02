Regent parrot population is in decline in SA's Riverland and researchers are trying to work out why

Team chair Kevin Smith says although the decline has evened out, they still weren't sure what had caused it. "They're very skilful, climbing trees, using ropes and pulleys and all sorts to enable them to climb up to the hollows in our big river red gums where the regent parrots nest.""We wondered at first whether it might be disease — but we took samples from the nests and the dead young and found it certainly wasn't disease," he said.

"We're not certain on why, but we're getting a little bit of a picture of what's going on in the nests."Dejan Stojanovic, from ANU's difficult-bird research group, said the team's name came from its work studying some of Australia's rarest and most endangered birds."Some of them live in really remote locations, others are so threatened that finding them in the first place is really hard to do.

"Like any kind of parrot they nest in tree hollows and they're likely to be quite picky about the kind of tree hollows they prefer," Dr Stojanovic said."Competition for nesting sites is really important because these competitors can be very unfriendly and might go in, break eggs or even throw baby parrots out onto the ground in order to take over a nest.

She said the partnership between a number of groups was an amazing opportunity to make a difference for the parrot. "We're also working with Mid-Murray landcare and the Nature Foundation, the Department of Environment as well as obviously the and the ANU's difficult-bird group."

