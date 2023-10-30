‘Redemption’ for embattled Aussie star

In July this year, actor Vince Colosimo was ordered to complete 101 hours of community service in lieu of paying $61,858 in fines he had accrued over an eight-year period.
He’s now become an ambassador for Bully Zero, sharing his struggles with fame and pressure as a part of his volunteering. You could"hear a pin drop" while Colosimo told his story at a Bully Zero event according to the group’s chief executive. Photo: A Current Affair
Known for his roles in Chopper and The Wog Boy, Colosimo has had his fair share of mental health and substance abuse issues. "I have this preconception of who you are and where you've been, I think that might happen in different scenarios as well, but it happens a lot to me and I dealt with it but you know, it could've wiped me out, it could've stopped me doing what I was doing," he told a crowd at an event run by the charity.
Colosimo is now working on a documentary about bullying that is due to be released next year. Photo: A Current Affair Bully Zero chief executive Janet Grima said her organisation stood behind Colosimo, who has had other troubles with the law including drug driving, as he continues on his redemption arc.“We should celebrate people‘s successes but more so we should be there to lift people up when they’ve taken a fall or when they were or when there are struggles.”
Colosimo now spends his time teaching acting classes in Melbourne alongside working on a documentary with Bully Zero which will be released in the coming months.