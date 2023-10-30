Redbubble announces significant job cuts and cost savings

Fourteen per cent were slashed in January, with another 23 per cent let go in a larger reduction in May.Melbourne-based Redbubble produces custom-designed t-shirts, mugs and other gifts, and provides a marketplace for artists. Picture: Redbubble.

Redbubble Group CEO and managing director Martin Hosking addressed the company’s AGM on Tuesday, said the Group’s forecast operating expenditure for FY24 to be between $92m-$100m. “The savings identified fall into three categories – cost of doing business, brand and people,“ Mr Hosking said.

“To lower the cost of doing business, the senior team reviewed all contracts in place. This led to significant cost savings across the business with substantive reductions in the cost of website hosting and software. headtopics.com

“In January, the group announced that the brand awareness project would be suspended as the group no longer expected it to deliver a commensurate financial return. “Finally, we had to make a number of difficult decisions related to our employees. This was a considered process to ensure that we maintained capability to deliver our priorities and position the group for growth.”Earlier in October, the company’s share price surged 30 per cent after they reported underlying cash flow of $700,000 for Q1 FY24.

But that follows a plummet of about 40 per cent in August 2022, as the company at the time revealed ballooning costs and a loss of customers. Earlier in 2022, they were forced to pay outlaw motorcycle club the Hells Angels $78,000 after it was discovered the gang’s artwork, branding, and insignia was being uploaded and sold on items like t-shirts through Redbubble. headtopics.com

Fashion designers and even gaming company Atari Interactive have also launched legal action against Redbubble for similar reasons, because Redbubble users can upload copyrighted art to be printed and sold through their online marketplace.Businesses in one sector are collapsing at an alarming rate and being “hammered from multiple fronts” because the government “got it wrong”.A new survey on consumer sentiment suggests a paradox in Gen Z Australians: They’re saving up to spend big.

Australian Agriculture Minister Optimistic About Lifting China's Tariffs on Australian ProductsAgriculture Minister Murray Watt expresses confidence that China will lift further tariffs on Australian products, as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese prepares to visit Beijing. While China has agreed to review tariffs on Australian wines, efforts are ongoing to ease tensions and remove embargoes on other commodities such as lobster, beef, and sheep. Read more ⮕

Eddie Jones Walks Away from Australian RugbyEddie Jones, despite his previous commitment to Australian rugby, has decided to leave his five-year deal after less than a year, leaving behind a chaotic situation. Former Wallabies assistants Dan McKellar and Stephen Larkham are potential replacements for Jones. Read more ⮕

Australian TV Star Catherine McClements Talks About Her Lost and Found RingCatherine McClements, known for her roles in popular Australian TV shows, shares the story of her lost and found ring and its sentimental value. Read more ⮕

Two Australian women denied travel insurance claim after consuming alcoholSky News has obtained figures that show the travel insurance industry has tripled in the past year following complaints. Alcohol is becoming a particular flashpoint after two cases involving Australian women who were denied claims for drinking while travelling overseas in the past year. Read more ⮕

Australian Child Sex Offender Faces Over 1,600 ChargesHe is facing over 1,600 charges of child sexual crimes, including rape and child molestation, and is also accused of sexually abusing 91 children. Investigators first discovered videos and photos made by Griffiths on the dark web platform in 2014. However, it wasn't until August 2022 that the Australian Federal Police traced the objects in the background of the videos and photos to a childcare center in Brisbane. So, why was he able to succeed in so many childcare institutions for so many years? Which part of the system went wrong? Our reporter Helen interviewed Sunny Sun, a senior preschool teacher and kindergarten director with 13 years of experience in early childhood education in Sydney, to hear her thoughts on this case. Read more ⮕

Former Australian Prime Ministers Condemn Hatred Spread by HamasSix former Australian prime ministers release a joint statement expressing support for a two-state solution and condemning the hatred spread by Hamas in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Read more ⮕