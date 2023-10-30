Red P-plater charged after teen dies in horror crash in Sydney

Six boys were inside a Toyota Hilux when they crashed into a tree on Cabbage Tree Road in Bayview about 12.20am on October 7.READ MORE:The red P-plater was airlifted to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical condition.

The other four passengers, three 17-year-old boys, and a 16-year-old boy were also taken to hospital.He has been charged with ten offences including dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving.

The boy, whose licence is now suspended, has been granted bail to appear at a children's court on January 10.

Teenage boy charged over fatal ute crash in SydneyA teenage boy has been charged over a ute crash that killed one person and injured several others in Sydney. The driver, who was critically injured in the crash, has been charged with multiple offenses. Read more ⮕

Toyota says Australians aren’t ready for electric carsAustralia’s most popular car brand is attacking electric vehicles, but Elon Musk’s company claims the argument is a “cynical” move by a firm that is “too slow”. Read more ⮕

Toyota sales chief says EVs ‘impractical’ for Australian drivers as Tesla retaliates against ‘cynical’ attackSean Hanley says hybrid vehicles are ‘better fit’ in Australia but Electric Vehicle Council says brand’s comments could undermine lithium industry Read more ⮕

Israel Gaza: Sydney rally calls for release of hostagesIsraeli ground forces enter Gaza; Netanyahu says war ‘will be difficult and long’; Saudi defence minister to visit White House. Follow updates here. Read more ⮕

IMAX cinema in Sydney is ‘one of the biggest screens in the world’IMAX Corporation CEO Richard Gelfond says the IMAX cinema in Sydney is “one of the biggest screens in the world”. Mr Gelfond told Sky News host Ross Greenwood that Australia could have up to 40 theatres. “There are a lot of zones and a lot of places it could be. “Inevitably, I haven’t found a country where it doesn’t work. Read more ⮕

Large factory fire in Western SydneyA large fire has engulfed an industrial estate in Western Sydney. The incident has caused significant highway closures. Around 100 firefighters and 20 fire trucks are on the scene attempting to contain the blaze. The Great Western Highway has partially reopened but traffic is expected to be affected around the town of Girraween. Read more ⮕