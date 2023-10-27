Red-dirt billionaires in race for ‘white gold’

Gina Rinehart might be known as a climate sceptic, but Australia’s second-richest person knows when there is “green” dollars to be made from digging things out of the ground.who are in a mad scramble for the state’s vast deposits of lithium – the metal dubbed “white gold” due to its market value and silver colour.Its value lies not in its scarcity, but in the booming demand for the lightest of metals.

The extra funding for miners and processors should help unlock Australia’s vast reserves of these crucial elements. Lithium began to gain serious attention between 2014 and 2018, when an army of rusted-on retail shareholders piled into the sector, motivated by the material’s importance to the electric vehicle revolution which was starting to take shape just six years after Tesla unveiled its first car.

Liontown is close to finishing development of a lucrative high-quality hard-rock lithium deposit in Kathleen Valley, which was the source of Albemarle’s interest. Flanagan, until recently the chairman of Delta and its soon-to-be-ready Mt Ida project – south of Liontown’s Kathleen Valley deposit – departed after another local mining billionaire, Chris Ellison, snatched up a 17 per cent stake in Delta and effectively took control. headtopics.com

It’s not Rinehart’s only lithium play. Around the time she first raided Liontown’s register, she also took a cornerstone stake in junior lithium explorer Future Battery Minerals. Goyder, the cousin of Qantas chairman Richard Goyder, became a billionaire himself on the back of his successful bet on lithium’s future – via Liontown – when it was on the speculative prospecting fringe of the mining industry.Trevor Collens

It co-owns Mt Marion, also in WA’s goldfields region and within the “corridor of power”, with one of the world’s largest lithium producers, China’s Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co. It also has a 40 per cent stake in the Wodgina lithium mine in WA’s north along with Albemarle. headtopics.com

