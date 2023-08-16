Record Wage Growth in Australia

Wages grew 1.3 per cent over the September quarter, which is the biggest increase in the 26-year history of the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) Wage Price Index (WPI). Quarterly wage growth was the strongest on record, annual pay rise was the biggest since March 2009. With inflation at 5.4 per cent, real wages still fell sharply. Wages were pushed higher by a 5.75 per cent boost for workers on awards and a 15 per cent pay jump for many aged care workers from July 1.

"In the private sector, higher growth was mainly driven by the Fair Work Commission's annual wage review decision, the application of the Aged Care Work Value case, labour market pressure, and CPI rises being factored into wage and salary review decisions," noted the ABS head of price statistics Michelle Marquardt. "The public sector was affected by the removal of state wage caps and new enterprise agreements coming into effect following the finalisation of various bargaining rounds.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FİNANCİALREVİEW: Minimum wage effect on wage growth doubles after ABS revisionsThe minimum wage’s contribution to wage growth has been significantly underestimated in data that may have influenced this year’s record 5.75 per cent pay increase.

Source: FinancialReview | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Strong Wage Growth Recorded in September QuarterThe September quarter saw a strong wage growth of 1.3%, the highest annual increase since 2009. The increase in wages, driven by raises for the lowest paid, should not lead to a rate hike by the RBA. The private sector experienced a significant jump of 1.4%, breaking the previous quarterly record.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

SMH: Minns government to reserve $3.6 billion to pay for public sector wage growthThe price tag, which came without detail, provides an assessment of the likely cost of Labor’s decision to abolish the Coalition’s cap on wage growth for public sector workers.

Source: smh | Read more »

ABCNEWS: Union recovers record-breaking $15.4 million, but more resources needed to stop seafarers' wage theftWith employers stealing an estimated $65 million annually from international sailors in Australia n waters, the International Transport Workers' Federation has taken a big step towards recovering lost wages.

Source: abcnews | Read more »

GUARDİANAUS: Wage Price Index in Australia Rises in Line with ExpectationsThe wage price index in Australia rose 1.3% in the September quarter and 4% compared to the same quarter last year. This increase is in line with expectations and is attributed to the Fair Work minimum wage decision.

Source: GuardianAus | Read more »

BRİSBANETİMES: Record growth in solar, EVs leaves open ‘narrow path’ to net zeroThe world’s lead energy advisory body says a path to net zero remains open, but only if governments increase ambition and co-operation.

Source: brisbanetimes | Read more »