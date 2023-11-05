Record number of migrants arrive in Canary Islands

Nearly 32,000 men, women and children have reached the Canary Islands by boat so far this year, breaking a 17-year-old record for arrivals in the Spanish archipelago. Among them were the bodies of two people who had died on the perilous Atlantic route from Africa. A further two people died in hospital. The latest arrivals bring the total number of those who have reached the archipelago since the beginning of the year to 31,933.

The increasing number of arrivals is putting a huge strain on the islands' infrastructure. The regional president of the Canary Islands called for further help from Spain's government and the EU

