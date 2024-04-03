Record Number of Billionaires in the World

There are now a record 2781 people with fortunes above $US1 billion, according to the US publisher, which has produced an annual list of the world’s billionaires since 1987.′ 2024 list. New names in the ranking include pop star Taylor Swift, fashion designer Christian Louboutin and Sam Altman, the founder of ChatGPT-developer OpenAI.However, there appears to be a new class system emerging even within the world’s 1 per cent.

A record 14 people now have fortunes of $US100 billion or more andsaid the 20 wealthiest people collectively gained $US700 billion between them last year. The top 0.5 per cent of the world’s billionaires now hold 14 per cent of all the group’s wealth.who runs LVMH, topped the ranking for the second year in a row with a fortune estimated at $US233 billion.The US remains home to the most billionaires, followed by China. The world’s second-biggest economy retained this position despite the fact 125 Chinese billionaires fell off the list last yea

