Record Attendance at Exhibition in Sydney

In Sydney this summer there is one exhibition drawing bigger attendance than all the other shows combined. It reputedly attracted a million visitors, which represented 6 per cent of Australia’s population. With pre-sales exceeding 100,000, the AM is confident it has a winner.





smh » / 🏆 6. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns raised over potential fire sale of council assets for Sydney aquatic centreA $50 million joint promise by Liverpool City Council mayor Ned Mannoun and his wife, Liberal Holsworthy MP Tina Ayyad, to build a “state-of-the-art” aquatic centre in Sydney’s west has raised concerns about a potential fire sale of council assets to pay for the controversial precinct.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Anthony Albanese helps serve meals to thousands at Sydney charity lunchPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has embodied the spirit of community togetherness this Christmas, helping serve meals to 3,000 poor and hungry people at Australia's biggest charity lunch in Sydney.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »

SHK Scallywag Retires from Sydney to Hobart Yacht RaceSydney to Hobart line honours contender SHK Scallywag has retired from the yacht race with a broken bow sprit. The Hong Kong-based 100-foot supermaxi had been flying down the NSW south coast in third position behind Andoo Comanche and LawConnect when the damage forced her to withdraw off Gerroa on Tuesday evening.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Sydney Man Loses $50,000 in Bank ScamA Sydney man says a surprise plan to take his parents overseas has been dashed after he was duped out of $50,000 in a cruel scam.

Source: 7NewsAustralia - 🏆 11. / 71 Read more »

Sydney councils seek to repurpose golf courses to address sporting space shortageEight councils in Sydney’s north want to “repurpose” public golf courses for other sports and gain more regular access to school facilities to address a shortage of sporting space they say will exceed 200 hectares by the mid-2030s.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Student Recognized for Essay on Sydney's Sirius BuildingOrlando Douglas-Giles, a student from Turramurra High School, finished first in the highest-level English course for his essay on the famous Sirius building. He was inspired by the building's history and his changing relationship with Sydney.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »