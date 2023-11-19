Rebuilding the Way We Think About Refugees

Australia’s political leaders need to rebuild the way we think about refugees, around the world and here at home. There was a time in Australia when refugees were heroes. In the late 1970s, when thousands of Vietnamese refugees settled in Australia, they were celebrated for their 'stories of hardship and courage'. They were presented as individuals with names and faces, possessing great resilience and ordinary human needs.

Giving these brave people – nurses, teachers, engineers among them – and their children sanctuary made sense. When we are humane and welcome refugees, we assist them and ourselves. Much has changed since then





🏆 1. GuardianAus »

