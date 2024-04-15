Rebound Expected in Development of New Warehouses

Already a subscriber?

Two million sq m of new warehouse space is under construction this year and a further 700,000 sq m of facilities have been approved.Next year’s total development pipeline is about 4.7 million sq m, of which 500,000 sq m is already under construction and the remainder is either approved or awaiting approval.The Australian Financial ReviewBecause of clarity and confidence about borrowing construction costs, Ms McFarlane said, “those groups that have got the land available are able to push ahead”.

Last year’s slowdown in warehouse completions came as the take-up of space fell sharply on a gross basis by 26 per cent to 2.5 million from 3.4 million in 2022. It was 42 per cent lower than 4.3 million sq m of warehouse space taken up in 2021.On the demand side, Ms McFarlane said occupiers were “getting organised and pre-committing ahead of time”.

Other factors that will help drive a strong pick-up in demand and flow through to a higher level of industrial completions include strong population growth, increasing e-commerce demand, limited space availability and strong rental growth,Online retail sales rose to $55.8 billion in January 2024 equivalent to 13.1 per cent of the total retail market and well up on the pre-pandemic reading of 9.3 per cent in December 2019.

