Rebel Wilson Reveals Actor She Lost Her Virginity to in New Memoir

Rebel Wilson has identified the actor whom she lost her virginity to at the age of 35 in her new memoir titled 'Late Bloomer'. She reveals that she waited so long because she believed that as a big girl, no one would find her sexually attractive. After discovering her mother had breast cancer, Wilson decided to experience sex and love. She was motivated to lose her virginity and put it out into the universe that she was finally ready.

Wilson wrote that she was going to sl** it up with the next guy who seemed like a suitable marriage candidate

