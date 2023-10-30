Reason man refuses to marry girlfriend

In a recent episode, Faith revealed that Ethan would not marry her because she refused to take his name.Ethan Payne and Faith Kelly have been together since 2021. Picture: Instagram
Faith would rather hyphenate the last names, but said otherwise she wouldn’t bother with the paperwork at all. She said she wanted to make her name Faith Kelly-Payne but if anyone asked her name, she would say it was Faith Payne.
“I don’t want to lose my association with my family,” she said, and when Ethan questioned it she asked him again to let her keep it.The influencer couple are from the UK, have been together since 2021 and have a child together.Faith wants to hyphenate the last names, but Ethan is against it. Picture: Instagram headtopics.com
“If you don’t want to take my name, then we’re not getting married. That’s the soul purpose of marriage is to take the man’s last name,” one person said. Another added: “Red flag bruh. Why does he want to own you so bad. In my culture we don’t even take the man’s last name at all.”“If you have a problem with a girl not taking your last name, you’re the problem. You don’t own her. Want the same last name? Take hers then,” another said.“Imagine being mad your partner also wants to keep their own last name. She’s not even saying she wouldn’t take his she was just gonna have both,” another said.