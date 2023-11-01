Reason ex murdered school coach Lilie

“These men know what they’re doing. They’re not insane, they’re aware of the time, place and person,” the expert said following the killing just after midnight last Wednesday. Ms James, 21, was reportedly beaten to death with a hammer before being found with “serious head injuries” in the school’s gym bathroom.

Thijssen is understood to have sent a text to Ms James’ dad from her phone after she was killed. Pretending to be his victim, he messaged asking to be picked up. The psychologist, who has served as an expert witness in criminal cases to determine if the accused was legally insane, said the lengths Thijssen went to before, during and after his murder made him seem like a psychopath.

“It’s normally characterised by coercive control, emotional control, physical control, financial control... demanding they see less of their family or cut them off entirely, questioning their work or demanding they quit, and sharing bank accounts so they can control their money.”

A body that may have been Thijssen’s was recovered from the cliffs at Vaucluse Friday afternoon, with police finding an abandoned backpack nearby and the murder weapon in a bin.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWSAUST: Paul Thijssen’s chilling text following death of Lilie JamesThe man suspected of killing 21-year-old water polo instructor Lilie James at St Andrew’s Cathedral School last week sent a text to the victim’s father on her phone after her death.

Source: SkyNewsAust | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Paul Thijssen’s family won’t repatriate body following murder of Lilie James7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Water Polo Coach Found Dead in Sydney GymLilie James, a water polo coach, was found dead with serious head injuries in the gym bathroom. Police are investigating her recent ex-boyfriend, Paul Thijssen, who was seen leaving the gym on CCTV. A body was recovered from cliffs with some of Thijssen's belongings, and police are investigating if it is him.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

7NEWSAUSTRALIA: Crime expert suggests Lilie James’ killer wanted her father to find her body after text message7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Source: 7NewsAustralia | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Parents’ grim call after Lilie James’ deathThe parents of the man suspected of killing Lilie James, a 21-year-old staff member at a prestigious Sydney school, have reportedly made a decision about whether their son’s remains will be repatriated to his native Holland.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕

NEWSCOMAUHQ: Reason Aussies avoiding this destinationIt may come as no surprise that Aussies are obsessed with Bali, with the Indonesian hotspot topping the most popular destinations for end of year travel plans.

Source: newscomauHQ | Read more ⮕