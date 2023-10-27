Reason behind Aussie state’s feral plague

But one leading fly expert argues scenes don’t veer far from the usual for WA, and, in recent history, the state has seen far worse.

TikTok video by Chloe Peters and Harrison Davis shows them swarmed by flies at Coral Bay, garnering 2.5 million views. Picture: TikTok/ our_aussielap “But we went to Coral Bay for a day trip, and it was just next level – it was insane the amount of flies. People were telling us wherever you were for that two weeks was just mental,” she said.

A Canadian expat who had been living in Western Australia for about two-and-a-half months posted his own expletive-laden video, which garnered more than 100,000 views.Even pets are not spared from the relentless flies, as an Australian backpacker shared a video of her dog struggling to stay calm while flies tormented her furry friend. headtopics.com

The problem, according to Prof Evans, is compounded by the bushfly’s preferred breeding grounds – moist dung. “Dung beetles are either winter active or summer active (depending on the species),” Prof Evans said.

Flies in Western Australia used to be worse before dung beetles were introduced as seen in these pictures shared by Prof Evans. Picture: Professor Theo Evans“During spring and early summer bushflies may accumulate into large populations by the coast,” Prof Evans explained. headtopics.com

