Real Housewives of Sydney: Boats, Fur-gate, and Sunbathing

This week on The Real Housewives of Sydney, one cast member receives a phone call nobody wants while stuck in the middle of Sydney Harbour. Meanwhile, Kate declares Fur-gate 'over' after a confrontation with Victoria. Victoria plans to sunbathe eight hours a day in Saint-Tropez for her 40th birthday.





Australian reality TV history spans three decades, from Sylvania Waters to Real Housewives of SydneyIt might be hard to believe, but it's been three decades of tears, tantrums, and scandals in Australian reality TV — from Sylvania Waters to The Bachelor.

Real Housewives of New York Star Accused of Using Racial SlurVanity Fair's exposé reveals allegations that a cast member of the Real Housewives of New York used a racial slur during production. The star denies the claims.

Sydney house prices: Sydney, Brisbane, Perth house prices to rise 12 pc this year: NABHouse prices in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth are predicted to climb by around 12 per cent this year, fuelled by the lingering supply shortfall and increased demand.

Reality star spills on ‘heartwrenching’ feudReality TV star Caroline Gaultier has opened up about the tense conversation between herself and Sally Obermeder on this week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Sydney.

RHOS stars wow in red-hot outfits at eventIt was all eyes on The Real Housewives of Sydney cast at Foxtel Group’s annual Upfront event in the Harbour City on Thursday night.

TV star calls out ‘hypocrisy’ amid scandalReal Housewives of Sydney star Victoria Montano has unpacked all the drama that went down on this week’s episode of the controversial reality series.

