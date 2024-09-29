Readers Respond to Don Leayr's Superheroes Cape Query

Saviour attire is relative for Dee Wyatt of Old Junee: “Don Leayr wonders if the capes worn by superheroes are annoying . I’d imagine wearing underpants on the outside of one’s outfit would not only be annoying, but extremely inconvenient.
Maintaining the currency of the conversation , credit where credit is due to Cherrybrook’s Allan Gibson, who recalls that 50 years ago today. Bankcard was launched in Australia “and by end of 2006 merchants no longer accepted the card″. Heading up north now, with David Rodrick of Drummoyne: “Thanks to Steve Cornelius for pointing out thatis, in fact, a cunning piece of propaganda to deter any migration to the northern climes of the green and pleasant. I feel such a fool for attempting to interpret the patois, which is obviously impenetrable, and I can now let the whole thing flow over me as a wave upon the beach.”
Source: theage
