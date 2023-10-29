Readers reply: which electoral system is the fairest?

Single transferable vote. Each person elected is at a minimum tolerable to the majority of the electorate. Also, each person elected will represent a constituency and is therefore a go-to person for their constituents.I live in Australia and I feel the electoral system here is about the best I have heard about – for three distinct reasons:

Single transferable vote means the most agreeable candidate is elected for the majority of voters. It also reduces the hold of the major parties as it encourages independents and smaller parties to field candidates.

Voting is compulsory. This forces people to take politics seriously, and they do. The more engaged people are, the healthier the democracy.as used in Australia. Prevents major parties from having horrid candidates. Allows for third parties or independents. Allows for a "protest" vote that doesn't give, by consequence of "wasted votes", an easy win to anyone.

For the distribution of seats, the procedure is as follows (without the refinements of the system). The total number of votes for each list is used to allocate the seats in proportion to the votes cast. Then the seats are allocated to the candidates with the most votes in that list . A vote for a candidate that ultimately does not become an MP is thus not lost, because it also counts towards the number of seats that party gets.

The problem in Luxembourg is that we have four very unequal districts. I vote in the largest and thus get 23 votes for 23 MPs; the smallest district has only seven MPs and the voters only seven votes. This sometimes leads to results where proportionality is no longer really respected, especially in the two smaller districts. Of course, the inevitable result is that no party gets a majority; there will practically always be a coalition government.

