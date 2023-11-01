Reaction that instantly reveals your age

If that statement hits you with second-hand anxiety and concern, well, you’ve just exposed yourself as a Boomer or, at the very least, someone over the age of 40. “People over 40, when I told them I left my job, they were like ‘Oh my god, what are you going to do’,” she explained.Quitting her job made her realise a generational divide. Picture: TikTok/samxshea

When she told anyone in their twenties or early thirties that she’d quit her job, their reaction was excitement, and instead, Ms Shea claimed she was bombarded with compliments. “It is because we realise our generation gets nothing from hard work. We want to enjoy life, not sell our soul for almost nothing,” someone argued.Not everyone was on the side of being carefree about employment, though.

“Economic conditions and workers rights for young people in Australia are very different from what they were in previous generations. More young people today are working in increasingly casualised positions, and working multiple jobs just to make ends meet,” she told news.com.au.

