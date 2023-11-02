RBT rate declines in NSW as police remain understaffed

NRMA spokesperson Peter Khoury said, “All too often they think they’re not going to get caught because we know that almost half of those people have not seen an RBT in the last six months”. A new report by the NRMA revealed 3.5 million fewer breath tests were carried out on NSW roads than required last year because of how understaffed police were.

The group has launched a new drink-driving campaign, calling for better police resourcing and 1.1 RBTs per license holder in the state – a figure set by road safety experts.

